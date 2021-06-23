Minnesota United strikes early in 2-0 win over Austin FC

Minnesota won for the first time since May 15 when it edged FC Dallas 1-0.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Newcomers Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou scored early goals eight minutes apart and Minnesota United beat expansion Austin FC 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota won for the first time since May 15 when it edged FC Dallas 1-0, also at Allianz Field. Austin is winless in seven games.

Romain Métanire made his run to the end line on the right side before passing back out to Fragapane, who got a clean look and put it in the upper corner past a helpless keeper at 10 minutes. Eight minutes later, Hunou headed in a well placed corner from Fragapane for a two-goal lead.

United won "on" the pitch, but the biggest victory was no doubt in the stands, where a capacity crowd of more than 19,000 packed Allianz Field to watch their beloved Loons, and belt out the Oasis megahit "Wonderwall" together. Governor Tim Walz proclaimed before the game that it was the first Minnesota pro sports event that has been held at full capacity since the COVID pandemic hit.

It was also Pride Night, with the home club wearing a special edition multi-colored warmup jersey with the phrase "Love Unites" on the back.