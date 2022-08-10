MLS All-Star soccer is coming to the Twin Cities

Three days of intense soccer action culminate with the Major League Soccer All-Star Game on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

ST PAUL, Minn. — We're counting down the days until the top players from two leagues take the pitch at Allianz Field for an All-Star soccer matchup.

Starting Monday, Aug. 8, MLS All-Star is taking over the Twin Cities for three days of soccer excitement.

Monday morning kicks off with a day of service. Volunteers will pack around 100,000 meals for local families and children in need at Target Plaza Commons from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. They'll be treated to food, music and games. Then at 6 p.m. gates open at The Commons in Minneapolis for five-time Grammy award-nominated artist Khalid and Twin Cities-based singer Miloe.

The party picks up again Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul with fun and music outside Allianz Field, including a show from local artist Nur-D.

At 7:30 p.m Tuesday the rivalry between MLS and Mexico's LIGA MX starts to get serious. Ten players from each league take the field for the five-event All-Star Skills Challenge. Competitions include the Shooting Challenge, Touch Challenge, Cross & Volley Challenge, Passing Challenge and Crossbar Challenge.

Then on Wednesday, fans and players alike get down to business. At 11 a.m., 44 of the best young players in North America (22 per team) will be treated to a once-in-a-lifetime player experience. These MLS NEXT players will face off in an East.-West format on the field.

At 3:30 p.m., players in the 7th Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game hit the pitch at the National Sports Center in Blaine for a free 11 v. 11 competitive match.

Meanwhile, things will be heating up back in St. Paul. Fans can play soccer trivia, enjoy the Fan Zone and check out a concert from Tinashe at 5:45 p.m. on the Allianz Field Great Lawn.

The big event starts at 7:30 p.m. - the 2022 MLS All-Star Game. Tickets are still available to watch LIGA MX take on MLS, and you can find more information about seats here.

How many goals can he make in two minutes? Watch KARE 11's Guy Brown take on the MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge below: