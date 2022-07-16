x
Reynoso's brace leads Minnesota United past DC United 2-0

Minnestoa United took 12 more shots and had a 6-0 advantage in shots on goal.
Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso in action against the Philadelphia Union during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Emanuel Reynoso scored a goal in each half and Minnesota United breezed to a 2-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.

Reynoso staked Minnesota United (9-8-4) to a 1-0 lead — with an assist from Luis Amarilla — in the 13th minute.

Reynoso polished off his brace in the 50th minute on another assist from Amarilla. Reynoso has nine goals this season and has scored two in three of the past five matches.

Dayne St. Clair notched a clean sheet for Minnesota without making a save. Rafael Romo saved three for D.C. United (5-11-3).

