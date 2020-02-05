x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

soccer

Women's soccer claim of unequal pay tossed, can argue travel

The players asked for more than $66 million in damages.
Credit: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
United States' Alex Morgan, second right, celebrates after scoring her side's 12th goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Morgan scored five goals during the match. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A federal judge threw out the unequal pay claim by players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team but allowed their allegation of discriminatory travel accommodations and medical support services to go to trial.

Players led by Alex Morgan claim they have not been paid equally under their collective bargaining agreement to what the men’s national team receives under its labor deal.

The players asked for more than $66 million in damages. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted in part a motion for summary judgment by the U.S. Soccer Federation. 

RELATED: US Soccer Federation president steps down amid women's pay controversy

RELATED: Reports: US Soccer, in pay discrimination suit, claims players don't perform equal work

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports