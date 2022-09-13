x
Vela scores tying goal, LAFC draws Minnesota United 1-1

United plays on the road Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.
Credit: AP
Minnesota United's Luis Amarilla (9) shoots as Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

ST PAUL, Minn. — Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night.

Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute.

Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6).

LAFC will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United plays on the road on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.

