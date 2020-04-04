Social distancing tips for exercise

With gyms closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are looking for ways to stay active.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends practicing social distancing. It's necessary to be six feet away from each other while running and to avoid crowded areas.

"Really make sure you give them the distance. Don't wait for them to give you the distance. Be polite, be "Minnesota Nice" and go way around," said Minnesota native Carrie Tollefson.

She's a 2004 US Olympian and suggested wearing a baklava and gloves while running.

The time of day can also play a role in getting your workout in according to Tollefson.

"The secret is too get out there early. It's very quiet at 6 in the morning, that's when I would recommend getting out," she said.