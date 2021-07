Sota King was bred by American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner.

SAVAGE, Minn. — It wasn't the start they hoped for with a horse bred by racing royalty.

Sota King was bred by American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner. American Pharoah won all three legs of the Triple Crown – Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes – to become the first Triple Crown since 1978.

In Sota King's first race, he finished in 5th place. There's still optimism and plenty of excitement around this Minnesota horse.

He is owned by Suzanne and Paul Hanifl.