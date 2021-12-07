x
Source: Lynx's Cheryl Reeve to be next US women's national team coach

Cheryl Reeve will be the first professional women’s basketball coach to lead the team since Anne Donovan was courtside for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve will be the next USA Basketball women’s national basketball team coach, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press. 

Reeve has been an assistant on the last two Olympic women’s teams. She will be the first professional women’s basketball coach to lead the team since Anne Donovan was courtside for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

UConn’s Geno Auriemma was the coach in the 2012 and 2016 Games. 

South Carolina’s Dawn Staley led the Americans to a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.

