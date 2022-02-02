Source: Vikings head coaching candidate Jim Harbaugh to return to Michigan

With Harbaugh reportedly out, multiple sources are saying that the Vikings are now focused on Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are still searching for their next head coach, and according to a report, it won't be Jim Harbaugh.

A person with knowledge of the decision told the Associated Press that no job offer was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the process were not being made public by the university or the Vikings.

With Harbaugh out, multiple sources are saying that the Vikings are now focusing their attention on Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

O'Connell, who interviewed with the Vikings on Jan. 21, is a former NFL quarterback and has been the offensive coordinator with the Rams since 2020. He and the Rams will meet the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13., so if O'Connell were to become a head coach for the Vikings, or any other team in the NFL, no deal could be finalized until after the Super Bowl.

The Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to be the team's new general manager on Jan. 26, setting the stage for the new regime. Who will be joining Adofo-Mensah as part of that new regime, however, has still yet to be decided.

