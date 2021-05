The junior for Blake already has a state title, in the 200-meter dash. But here’s the thing, Anisa Thompson can also sing.

MINNEAPOLIS — Every race has a rhythm and Anisa Thompson isn’t missing a beat.

She competes as a sprinter and long jumper. The junior for Blake already has a state title, in the 200-meter dash. But here’s the thing, Thompson can also sing.

She’s performed the national anthem for state hockey and state basketball.