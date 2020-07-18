St. Jude Ride and 5K Run goes virtual

The 9th annual charity event will be held on Sunday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Ryan Dungey planned to host the 9th annual St. Jude Ride and Run at Afton Alps this weekend, but Covid-19 changed those plans.

"We were a little skeptical at first. We didn't how effective the response would be, but looking back and seeing where we are today is incredible."

The Minnesota native and former Supercross champion has partnered with St. Jude Hospital since making a visit there in 2012.

"We walked through there and I think anybody that's been there, it's such an eye-opening experience. It brought me back to the way I felt when I lost my grandmother and how I needed to do something, it was time."

Participants can watch the opening and closing ceremonies on Facebook and Instagram, as well as post their own ride, run, or walk on social media with #stjuderiderunmn.