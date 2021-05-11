St. Paul Saints host vaccine clinic on Opening Day at CHS Field

The Triple-A team is celebrating their first season as a Twins affiliate, and welcoming fans back to the field with a COVID health initiative.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday is Opening Day for the St. Paul Saints, and their 2021 season is the start of big things for the team.

This season the Saints say goodbye to their days in an independent league not affiliated with Major League Baseball. They've become an AAA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, meaning that the hottest new talent will stop at CHS Field to make some plays before heading off to the big event at Target Field.

Opening night on May 11 will also feature a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Fans can stop by the Broadway gates near the Treasure Island Terrace between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. to receive a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Not only will you be protected against COVID, fans who get a shot on Tuesday night will also receive four reserved ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any game during the 2021 season.

Governor Tim Walz also plans to tour the Saints' vaccination site Tuesday afternoon before the first pitch.

The Saints have promised that even though there have been changes this year, "The Fun is Good" mantra still lives on, and the silly promotions and irreverent humor will be stronger than ever.

A day 29-years in the making and she’s ready for the spotlight tonight. Triple-A baseball returns to St. Paul for the first time since 1962. The home opener at 7:05 p.m. pic.twitter.com/10Ns6Pp5pf — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) May 11, 2021

But having fun doesn't mean that the stadium will be unsafe. COVID safety measures are in place in at CHS Field, and all fans will be required to wear a mask while inside, except when eating or drinking at their assigned seats.

Tickets are available in pods of up to six seats, with select seats left vacant to ensure social distancing.

More information about the team's COVID safety plan is available here.