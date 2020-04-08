St. Paul Saints welcome fans for home opener

Tuesday's home game will be one of the first in the country where fans can cheer for their team from the stands.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Saints are returning to the field Tuesday night as one of the first sports teams in the country to allow fans in the stands during the game.

CHS Field hosts the team for the Tuesday home opener, the first of 18 scheduled games in the Saints season.

Working with the Minnesota Department of Health, team officials devised a plan to bring people into the stadium while following state guidelines for outdoor gatherings.

The plan, outlined on the team's website, includes limiting attendance to 1500 fans per game. Those fans will be spread across six different areas in the stadium. Each area will have a guest limit of 250, or 25% capacity, and have its own entry, restrooms and concessions.

Seating will be socially distanced, with empty seating between each section. Fans will be required to wear face coverings when moving around the stadium, but not while seated, eating or drinking. There will also be dividers present on the concourse.

The Saints started their belated 2020 season earlier this month with "home games" based out of a hub shared with the Sioux Falls Canaries at their stadium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Take Me Home Tonight, Saints Return To CHS Field August 4, Tickets On Sale Online and Over the Phone August 1 at 10:00 a.m.https://t.co/kuxTvl6Evu pic.twitter.com/EWrD2mxJ8w — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) July 30, 2020

Want to watch the Saints in person? Here's their remaining home schedule for 2020:

Aug. 4-6 vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

Aug. 7-9 vs. Sioux Falls Canaries

Aug. 18-20 vs. Chicago Dogs

Aug. 28-30 vs. Sioux Falls Canaries

Sept. 1-3 vs. Milwaukee Milkmen

Sept. 8-10 vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks