St. Paul Saints open Pop-Up Cafe at CHS Field

There are no players in the dugout, but you can still visit CHS Field for some ballpark eats.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It’s opening day in a different way.

Caitlin Higgins and Tony Johnson had some of the best seats in the house Sunday afternoon. Even though the stands were empty, they enjoyed the view of CHS Field while grabbing a bite to eat.

Last week, CHS Field opened for the first time this summer. But with baseball benched for now, the St. Paul Saints cooked up something new to bring fans to the stadium: their Pop-Up cafe.

Hungry for some ballpark favorites? Steak Frites, the French Onion Bacon Burger, cheese curds and more are all on the menu.