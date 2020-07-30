St. Paul Saints return to CHS Field August 4 with fans in the stands

A maximum of 1,500 fans will be allowed at the ballpark in six distinct limited seating areas.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Saints will return to CHS Field next month, as one of the first sports teams in the country to allow fans into the ballpark during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The team will host its home opener at CHS Field on Tuesday, August 4, with a total of 18 home games scheduled at the stadium.

In an announcement on the Saints website, team officials said they've devised a COVID readiness plan by working hand-in-hand with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), while also working within the state's StaySafeMN task force guidance for outdoor venues.

The plan will limit attendance to 1,500 fans per game. Fans will be spread across six separate areas of the stadium at a maximum of 25% capacity in each area, or a maximum of 250 fans per area. Each area will have its own entrance, restrooms, and concessions.

The Saints will require all fans to wear masks, except while seated or while eating and drinking.

Seating areas will be socially distanced, with an empty seating section between each area. Concourse areas will be stanchioned to separate fans as well.

“We want to thank the Governor’s task force and the Minnesota Department of Health for providing us with the guidance needed to put a plan in place that allows our fans to safely enjoy Saints baseball at CHS Field this summer,” Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer said in a statement. “Since this all began, the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and coaches has been our priority. We’re excited to bring the team home and can’t wait to get started.”

The Saints started their belated 2020 season earlier this month with "home games" based out of a hub shared with the Sioux Falls Canaries at their stadium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Tickets for the CHS Field games go on sale starting Saturday, August 1 on the Saints website, or by calling the Saints box office at 651-644-6659.

The Saints' remaining home schedule for 2020: