End of an era: St. Paul Saints sold by original ownership group

After owning the franchise since it's inception as an independent, Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck and Bill Murray decided the time was right for "passing the baton."

Since 1992, Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck and Bill Murray have held the keys to the St. Paul Saints, a minor league baseball franchise that quickly earned a reputation for providing as much fun (or more) off the field than it did on. The independent team reflected the personalities of at least two of their owners: Flamboyant, mercurial and occasionally off-the-hook.

We're talking baby pig mascots, massages from nuns, a game with no umpires and bring your dog to the stadium night, among other things.

That era ended Wednesday with the announcement the Saints, now the top affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, have been sold. Promising the fun would not stop with a change in ownership, Goldklang, Veeck and Murray confirmed the ballclub is now the property of Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).

Founded in 2021, the LLC says it is "committed to elevating fan experiences" and creating “centers of energy” while remaining grounded in an appreciation for traditions, community and the sport of baseball. The Saints become the 13th minor league franchise owned by DBH.

“While I believe we have remained true to that vision during our stewardship of the Saints, there are opportunities yet to be realized," said Goldklang in a released statement announcing the sale. "The decision to sell was a difficult and emotional one for me and it would not have been made were it not to an organization headed by people who ‘get it’ and are committed both to further expansion of the team's brand and additional ways in which our ballpark can be utilized for the benefit of the community."

“These last three decades have been one of the most magical and rewarding rides of my baseball life,” added Saints co-owner Mike Veeck, who learned the baseball business from his father Bill. “From day one, the fans opened up their arms to this organization and made us strive for new heights each season. I’m so grateful to the St. Paul community because they proved that if you listen to them, then they will come out and support you."

The Saints played as an independent ballclub from 1993 to 2021, before agreeing to become the Twins' Triple-A affiliate. In 2015 the ballclub moved from old Midway Stadium to CHS Field in Lowertown, and the Saints say they have since led all of baseball in percentage of attendance to capacity, averaging more than 107%.

Both groups say the Saints' front office staff, which has nearly 100 years of baseball experience, will continue running the team which will help assure continuity and stability as the franchise moves forward.

