St. Paul Saints 'spinning' new ticket package

The team is offering a ticket that buys a reserved seat, Saints hat and a vintage vinyl record.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Fans have a chance to score a special "musical" baseball game later this month, while the St. Paul Saints organization tries to rectify its past.

The Saints said the team is teaming up with the Electric Fetus record shop for "Spinnin' With The Saints."

It's a special ticket package for their home game against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday, August 17.

The $20 "Spinning" ticket gets you an outfield reserved seat, one vintage record and a Saints hat.

According to the press release, "The package is an effort to right the wrongs of the past—in 1979, thousands of disco records quite literally exploded at the hands of Saints President & Co-Owner Mike Veeck. Now, 42 years later, the Saints hope to make up for it by spreading the love of old-school records in partnership with Electric Fetus."

The vinyl record given as part of the ticket package is picked randomly among the archives of the Electric Fetus.

About 450 tickets will be available for the Spinnin' With The Saints deal.

The ticket package is only available online.