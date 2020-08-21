St. Paul's Elayna Brown shines in golf as 8-year-old phenom

Earlier this month, she competed in North Carolina at the World Championships where she finished 14th in her age group.

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — She has the swing of things on the golf course and Elayna Brown just turned 8 years old this summer.

She first picked up a club at age 3 and says she wants to go pro one day.

With her dad as caddy and coach Connor Brown, Elayna’s practice isn’t a grind for the grade-schooler. She's plays almost every day at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.

She continues to improve her game, but she’s in no hurry to grow up too fast.