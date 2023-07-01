St. Thomas beats Omaha 80-68

The Tommies beat Omaha 80-68 Saturday night to improve to 13-6 overall and 9-0 at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST PAUL, Minn. — Johnny Tauer and the St. Thomas men’s basketball team beat Omaha 80-68 on Saturday night, improving to 13-6 this season and climbing into second place in the Summit Conference regular season standings.

In the program’s second season at the division-one level, the Tommies are now a perfect 9-0 at home at Schoenecker Arena this season. All nine of those wins coming by at least ten points.

True freshman guard Andrew Rohde led the way on Saturday night, scoring a career-high 24 points, while also adding 8 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

Three other players were in double-figures scoring, including guard Riley Miller finishing with 18 points (6-12 from three-point range) and freshman Kendall Blue adding 13 in the win.

The Tommies return to action on Thursday at Kansas City.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: