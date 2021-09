ST PAUL, Minn. — Cade Sexauer threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Tom Loeffler ran for a pair of scores as St. Thomas beat Butler 36-0 in its Pioneer Football League debut.

St. Thomas went 35-1 in its last 36 games played on campus to close out its Division III membership, losing only in that span to eventual NCAA runner-up University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 34-31 in the 2016 NCAA playoffs.