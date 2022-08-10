St. Thomas beats Davidson 27-16

The Tommies Improve to 4-1 this season with the win.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST PAUL, Minn. — Glenn Caruso and St. Thomas improved to 4-1 this season with Saturday's 27-16 win over Davidson.

With the home win, the Tommies have now won 33 straight regular-season home games.

Davidson, last year's defending Pioneer League Champions, entered Saturday averaging 45 points per game. The Tommies' defense was fantastic, holding the Wildcats to just 16 points and 88 passing yards.

Offensively, quarterback Cade Sexauer led the way for St. Thomas. He finished with three touchdown passes to go along with 136 passing yards in the win.

St. Thomas is back at home next Saturday for homecoming, hosting Drake at 1 p.m.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: