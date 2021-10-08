St. Thomas football begins first season as Division I program

It's the first time 28 years a programs has jumped from DIII to DI.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After 30 years as a Division III football program, the University of St. Thomas football team will begin their first season as a Division I program this fall. The team opened camp on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tommies didn't get to play any games during the 2020 season because of COVID-19. Head coach Glenn Caruso says his team is thrilled to be on the field.

"My dad used to say that absence makes the heart grow fonder and it couldn't be more appropriate in this situation," says Caruso. "We were out here last year but it's not the same.

"Now to have the season to look forward to, it's like sensory overload."