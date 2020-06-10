Stadden stands out on the field for Blaine

Bengals forward Kendall Stadden has scored a goal in every game so far this season.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Kendall Stadden kicked off her sophomore season with five goals in Blaine's season-opening win against Anoka but the forward isn't focusing solely on scoring this season.

"One of my main goals this year is to get the ball in the back of the net. It doesn't matter if it's me or one of my teammates," Stadden said.

Blaine girls soccer coach Scott Zachmann said, "She's scoring more goals this year than last year, because she's focused on working together as a team to get that ball in the back of the net."

Stadden is 5'11'' tall and excelling in her second season on varsity while among the top goal scorers in the metro.