Stadium lights turned on as beacons of hope

'Be the light' movement reaches Minnesota.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are plenty of stories of disappointment during the shutting down of sports but Friday night a light of hope. A movement so widespread, its clearly resonating on some deep levels because after all, we are all in this together.

It's called Be the Light Minnesota, #BetheLightMN was all over social media Friday night as stadiums like this one at Hopkins High School turned on the stadium lights as a way to honor their students, staff and community of distance learning while school buildings are closed due to Covid-19 concerns.

Hopkins High School Athletic Director Dan Johnson saw the idea on Twitter.

"We needed to let our students know that we miss them and we're thinking about them. This is about all of our students, it's not about the athletes that are in the stadium. We just don't have lights on top of our school building," he said.

Johnson added, "We're wanting our students, our families and our community to know that we're going to be here. We'll get through this and we'll still be here waiting for them."