Stillwater girls hockey earns win in first game of winter sports season

STILLWATER, Minn. — The wait is finally over.

This was likely the first game of the high school winter sports season in the entire state of hockey. With a 2 p.m. start, a snowstorm and masks, players for Stillwater and Forest Lake were eager to finally play.

Some fans were in attendance, mostly parents, and they also maintained social distancing in the stands too.

Back to normal by putting pucks in the back of the net. The Ponies score three times in the first period. Senior Morgan Wohlers tallied four goals on the game in the season opening victory for Stillwater, 8-1.