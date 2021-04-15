Streak breaker: Kepler single in 9th, Twins edge Red Sox

Max Kepler singled with the bases loaded off Adam Ottavino.

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Minnesota a 4-3 victory over Boston, stopping a five-game losing streak for the Twins and breaking a nine-game winning string for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox tied it in the eighth on Alex Verdugo’s three-run double.

They were on their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018, the season they won the World Series.

The Twins avoided matching their longest losing streak in three years under manager Rocco Baldelli, a six-game slide from July 31-Aug. 5, 2020.