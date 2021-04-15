x
Streak breaker: Kepler single in 9th, Twins edge Red Sox

Credit: AP
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano, right, is safe at first as the ball bounces out of Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec's glove on a throwing error during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Minnesota a 4-3 victory over Boston, stopping a five-game losing streak for the Twins and breaking a nine-game winning string for the Red Sox. 

The Red Sox tied it in the eighth on Alex Verdugo’s three-run double. 

They were on their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2018, the season they won the World Series. 

The Twins avoided matching their longest losing streak in three years under manager Rocco Baldelli, a six-game slide from July 31-Aug. 5, 2020. 

Kepler singled with the bases loaded off Adam Ottavino.

