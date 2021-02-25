Sturm scores twice, Wild beat Avs 6-2 for 4th straight win

In all, 10 Minnesota players had at least one point

DENVER — Nico Sturm led a balanced Minnesota scoring attack with two goals, Kaapo Kahkonen was sharp in making 29 saves and the Wild earned their fourth straight win by beating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2.

Mats Zuccarello, Zach Parise, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who finished 4-1 on their road swing.

In all, 10 Minnesota players had at least one point.

Kahkonen continued to be hard to solve during the win streak.