Suni Lee ending college gymnastics career as she deals with health issue

The Olympian announced last fall that this would be her final season competing with Auburn Gymnastics before she begins training for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

St. Paul native and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is leaving Auburn gymnastics as she deals with a "non-gymnastics health related issue" involving her kidneys, the star gymnast posted Monday morning on Twitter.

However, Lee says the health issue won't stop her from training for the upcoming summer Olympics.

"I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future," she posted.

Lee said her medical team had not cleared her to train and compete over the last few weeks.

She had already dropped out of her final home meet with Auburn last month because of the health issue. And last fall, Lee announced that this season would be her last competing with Auburn University gymnastics in order to focus on training for the 2024 games.

"It's been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all of the love and support," Lee wrote.

Lee went on to thank her doctors, coaches and Auburn medical staff and said she needs to focus on her "health and recovery."

Lee began her collegiate career at Auburn in August of 2021 after returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where she won gold in the all-around, silver in the women's team final and bronze in the uneven bars. She also made history as the first Hmong-American to compete in the Olympics.

She continued to shine at Auburn, winning gold on the balance beam at the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship last year.

