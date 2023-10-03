Suni Lee will miss final home meet as she deals with 'non-gymnastics health issue'

The St. Paul native and Olympic gold medalist made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

AUBURN, Ala. — St. Paul native and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee won't be competing in her final home meet with Auburn as she deals with a "non-gymnastics health issue," the star gymnast posted on Twitter.

The Tigers' match Friday against Penn State would have been her final home meet after she announced in November that this would be her last year competing collegiately.

"Due to a non-gymnastics health issue, I'm saddened to share that I will not be competing in tomorrow's meet," Lee posted Thursday night. "This would have been my last home meet at Auburn, and there is nothin like competing at Neville. I was looking forward to experiencing the energy and love from that arena one last time, and am sending so much love to my senior teammates. War Eagle!"

It's unclear if Lee, who is currently ranked third in the country in the uneven bars and No. 7 in the all-around, will compete in the SEC Championship, which is scheduled for Mar. 18 in Duluth, Georgia.

Lee began her collegiate career at Auburn in August of 2021 after returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, where she won gold in the all-around, silver in the women's team final and bronze in the uneven bars. She also made history as the first Hmong-American to compete in the Olympics.

She continued to shine at Auburn, winning gold on the balance beam at the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship last year.

In November, the St. Paul native announced that this would her final season competing at Auburn so she could focus on preparing for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

