Here's what's happening at Target Field during the Twins' Wild Card Series

MINNEAPOLIS — Have those Homer Hankies at the ready, Twins fans. It's time for the postseason.

The Wild Card series gets underway at Target Field Tuesday when the Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays in a best-of-three-game series. Gates for Games 1 and 2 open at 1:30 p.m. before the first pitches are thrown at 3:38 p.m. CT. If you're heading to the ballpark, here's what's in store.

Gate Giveaways

On Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 4, all fans will get a "We Believe" 2023 Homer Hanky.

Ceremonial First Pitch

Twins Hall of Famer and manager Tom Kelly will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Game 1 to fellow HOFer and World Series Champion Kent Hrbek.

For Game 2, Justin Morneau, Bally Sports North Broadcaster and Twins Hall of Famer will take the mound and pitch to Ron Gardenhire, Justin's longtime Twins manager.

National Anthem

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Twin Cities native Genet Gessert will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "O Canada" before Twin Cities sibling band NUNNABOVE performs both anthems on Wednesday.

Minnesota National Guard Flyover

Fans attending Tuesday's game will be treated to a pregame flyover featuring a C-130 Hercules from the St. Paul-based 133rd Airlift Wing of the Minnesota National Guard.

The stage is set for Game 1!https://t.co/sgHnzqvyHK pic.twitter.com/dG5z3DYmPb — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 2, 2023

Don't have your tickets yet? As of Monday afternoon, a limited number of single-game tickets are still available through the Twins website. Fans who are willing to commit to a season ticket package for the 2024 season can purchase ticket strips for the entire potential 2023 playoff run.

You can also purchase tickets via the secondary seller's market. Twins Director of Business Communications Matt Hodson recommends only SeatGeek.com, as it's the official MLB marketplace.

