Target Field stands empty, but our baseball memories live on

Twins President David St. Peter shares his home opener memories from his 30 years with the club

MINNEAPOLIS — For baseball lovers, there’s nothing better than walking into Target Field, smelling the hot dogs, seeing the fresh cut grass, hearing the roars of the stands filled with fans. It signifies high hopes for the upcoming season and a 6 month journey of following your favorite team.

Today, the Minnesota Twins were scheduled to host the Oakland A’s in the home opener at Target Field. Like every other pro sport, the season has been postponed because of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Target Field is empty, but instead of pouting about missing out on the game, Twins Team President David St. Peter shares his thoughts on why opening day is so special.

“I describe it for those that our church-goers, that it’s kind of like Easter or Christmas, you see a lot of people you don’t see the rest of the year. And I mean that in a positive way, it brings people together on a different level.”

A home opener is different than any other game on the schedule. It brings together hardcore fans, corporate bigwigs, and casual spectators who might not see another game all season. St. Peter believes that’s a big part of why it’s so unique. “Opening day to me is something that symbolizes what baseball does better than any other sport, which is bringing community together. It should be a national holiday.”

But instead of bringing fans together, we’re all practicing social distancing with no baseball. Eventually, the great American pastime will return. Until then the best we can do is reminisce over some memorable home openers.

St. Peter has been with the club for over 30-years, that means 30-plus home openers.

Understandably, most have meshed together, but there are some that stand out: “There was a great game in 1987 that kind of signified that team, obviously went on to win the World Series. In a ruckus Metrodome, I think Kirby Puckett made an historic catch in that game. Puckett and Hrbek helped lead the Twins to a victory.”

Two-and-a-half decades later, St. Peter fondly remembers 2010, “I’ll never forget the first opening day here at Target Field when we re-introduced outdoor baseball to a new generation of fans.”

And there’s a soft spot in his heart for last’s year’s home opener, which was the start of a magical 101-win season and the earliest Opening Day in Twins history. “March 28th, with a lot of angst about the weather. I think we got 9 inches of snow two days before the game, but that day magically the sun was out.”

Of course, there was a time you could play in the snow, “I’ll never forget there was a home opener at the Metrodome where we had an actual blizzard going on outside the stadium, but we played because we were inside.”

Let’s not think of that, because the home opener signifies optimism in a long season and something more important. In a place like Minnesota it says that Spring is coming and it is safe to go outside, and we are going to enjoy the heck out of spring and summer.

Spring is officially here, opening day is not. St. Peter knows whenever that day may come, everyone will be ready.