Play Golf Minneapolis courses to open for the season

Columbia Golf Club will welcome golfers at its Driving Range and Learning Center Saturday, while its course is set to open Monday, April 11.
MINNEAPOLIS — Does Minnesota's never-ending winter have you fixing to hit the links? 

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board announced Friday that beginning Saturday, April 9, Play Golf Minneapolis courses will open for the season.

Columbia Golf Club will welcome golfers at its Driving Range and Learning Center Saturday, while its course is set to open Monday, April 11.

Among others ready to embrace golfers Monday are the Francis A. Gross National Golf Club and Hiawatha Golf Club.

Play Golf Minneapolis officials say each of their seven courses are being evaluated daily, and it will update openings as spring conditions improve.

If you're outside of Minneapolis or you just can't wait, check out this list of golf courses and driving ranges in the Twin Cities and the greater Minnesota region that have already opened for business.

