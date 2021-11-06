Swenson wins state in straight sets, Edina's doubles also capture title

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Bjorn Swenson faced his biggest challenge of the state tournament in Edina's Matthew Fullerton, but once again prevailed without dropping a set at Prior Lake High School on Tuesday afternoon.
"It's the best feeling in the world. It's so awesome. I still get goosebumps," Swenson said.
The Mounds View junior completed his undefeated season, going 21-0. He captured his second state championship after also winning it all his freshman season, losing his sophomore season to COVID-19.
Swenson's style of play is attention grabbing, he's a vocal and emotional player.
"I'm such a competitive guy and that just comes from my competitiveness. When I'm playing, it always rises to the occasion, I think it's good, it helps me a lot. It's a great tool to have."
In the doubles final, Edina's Otto Schreiner and Luke Westholder won two straight sets to claim the title over Mounds View's brother duo, Brandon Pham and Dylan Pham.