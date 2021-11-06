Swenson wins state in straight sets, Edina's doubles also capture title

Mounds View's Bjorn Swenson completes an undefeated season, beating Edina's Matthew Fullerton 6-2, 6-4 to claim top spot.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Bjorn Swenson faced his biggest challenge of the state tournament in Edina's Matthew Fullerton, but once again prevailed without dropping a set at Prior Lake High School on Tuesday afternoon.

"It's the best feeling in the world. It's so awesome. I still get goosebumps," Swenson said.

The Mounds View junior completed his undefeated season, going 21-0. He captured his second state championship after also winning it all his freshman season, losing his sophomore season to COVID-19.

Swenson's style of play is attention grabbing, he's a vocal and emotional player.

"I'm such a competitive guy and that just comes from my competitiveness. When I'm playing, it always rises to the occasion, I think it's good, it helps me a lot. It's a great tool to have."