MINNEAPOLIS — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Saturday in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The King of the North was instrumental in the Gophers 11-2 record in 2019, finishing the season with 86 receptions, 1,318 yards and 13 touchdowns across his 13 starts.