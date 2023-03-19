Adam Thielen to join Carolina Panthers

Thielen joins a rebuilding Panthers team which will likely look for its franchise quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has agreed to join the Carolina Panthers on a three-year deal, according to the NFL.

The Detroit Lakes native will join the NFC South after spending his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Panthers agree to terms with WR Adam Thielen on 3-year deal. pic.twitter.com/epkKhjt15x — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2023

Thielen joins a rebuilding Panthers team which will likely look for its franchise quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The team traded for the Chicago Bears No. 1 overall draft pick earlier in the offseason, which if kept would allow the Panthers to select any quarterback or player in the draft.

As part of the team's trade with the Bears, the Panthers also traded star receiver, D.J. Moore.

The team is also reportedly interested in signing free-agent wide receiver D.J. Chark.

The Panthers' current QB room features journeyman Andy Dalton, second-year player Matt Corral and 2020 draftee Jacob Eason.

It's a fresh start for Thielen, who accumulated 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in his career.

In his final season with the Vikings, he accounted for 70 receptions, 716 yards, and six touchdowns.

