Thunder score 83 in half, then rally to edge Wolves 120-118

OKLAHOMA CITY — Darius Bazley made the tiebreaking layup with 1:16 to play after Oklahoma City had blown a 23-point lead, and the Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-118.

The Thunder scored a team-record 83 points in the first half, but then had only 13 in the third quarter and Minnesota came all the way back to take the lead in the final period before Oklahoma City recovered.