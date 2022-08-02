Tigers top Twins 5-3 after Minnesota's flurry of trade deals

Minnesota’s lead in the American League Central remained one game over Cleveland.

MINNEAPOLIS — Riley Greene had two hits and two RBIs as the Detroit Tigers spoiled Minnesota's big trade deadline day, beating the Twins 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota made big moves to bolster its hopes for a division title by acquiring starter Tyler Mahle and right-handed relievers Jorge López and Michael Fulmer before the deadline. Fulmer made the short walk from one clubhouse to the other after the trade from Detroit was announced.

But it was the last-place Tigers who earned a win on a sweltering night, snapping a three-game losing streak. Greene, Akil Baddoo and Javier Báez had RBI singles in a three-run seventh inning.

Jason Foley (1-0) earned his first career win with a scoreless inning in relief of starter Matt Manning, who was activated off the 60-day injured list before the game after missing three months with right shoulder inflammation. Gregory Soto earned his 20th save.

Griffin Jax (5-3) retired just one batter and allowed three runs on three hits in the seventh for Minnesota. Mark Contreras hit his first career homer for the Twins, who have lost five of seven.

Minnesota’s lead in the American League Central remained one game over Cleveland.

It wasn’t the celebration the Twins were hoping for after seemingly filling their biggest needs before the deadline.

Mahle was added from the Cincinnati Reds for three highly regarded prospects. López, an All-Star closer for Baltimore this year, was acquired earlier in the day for four minor-league pitchers. Lopez and Fulmer were in uniform, but didn’t see action.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: