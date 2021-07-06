x
Tim Herron shoots 9-under 63 to take 4-shot lead in Iowa

Herron is trying to win for the first time on the 50-and-over tour
Tim Herron shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday to take a four-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic. 

Trying to win for the first time on the 50-and-over tour, Herron birdied the par-4 18th for a back-nine 30 and 14-under 130 total at Wakonda Club. 

The 51-year-old from Minnesota, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, birdied three of the first five holes, then birdied Nos. 10-12, 15, 16 and 18 tp pull away. 

Shane Bertsch and Rod Pampling were second after 67s. 

Doug Barron was 9 under after a 69.

 