Report: Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell traded to Lakers

Russell, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers in 2015, is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

MINNEAPOLIS — As the NBA trade deadline looms, the Minnesota Timberwolves have moved on from their former-starting point guard, D'Angelo Russell.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the three-team trade, involving the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz, will send Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers, while the Wolves will receive Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and multiple second-round picks from the Jazz.

The Jazz will receive the Lakers' 2027 first-round pick and Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Russell, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Lakers in 2015, is scheduled to become a free agent after this season, according to Spotrac.

The Timberwolves traded for Russell back in 2020. The PG is averaging 17.1 points per game, 6.2 assists per game, and shooting 46.5 percent from the field, according to ESPN.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: