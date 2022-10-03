Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns back at practice following undisclosed illness

Timberwolves star forward Karl-Anthony Towns missed the last week of training camp due to an undisclosed illness.

MINNEAPOLIS — After missing the last week of training camp due to an undisclosed illness, Wolves star forward Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the practice floor on Monday.

"I miss the game; I love the game. I miss these guys. I was sick and tired of recovering at the house," said Towns.

Towns wasn't even cleared to walk by doctors until Saturday, so needless to say, he was grateful to return to practice today.

"It went good," said Wolves head coach Chris Finch. "All non-contact stuff for him today, but it was great to have him back out there, moving around."

Towns declined to provide details regarding the illness, but added that what he's been dealing with is much bigger than the game of basketball.

"There were more drastic things to worry about than the game of basketball at that moment, so I wasn't really too worried about basketball for awhile," he said.

Between off-season workouts and this recent illness, Towns was noticeably slimmer today — down to 231 pounds.

"For sure the lightest I've been, ever. Even with all the running I did with Thibs (Tom Thibodeau), I've never been this light," said Towns.

Despite the illness, Towns says it was a very productive off-season.

"So far, on the court, the product looks amazing. I really love where I'm at right now," he said.

As for a timetable for returning to game action, Towns said he hopes to be ready for the start of the regular season on Oct. 19.

"I don't want to over-promise or under-deliver, especially to our fans, who have been so amazing. I'm going to take my time and just stay up to date," said Towns.

Towns and the Wolves begin preseason play Tuesday night at Miami, although he and Rudy Gobert will not play in order to rest and recover.

"We expect him (Towns) to be a little more full-go towards Wednesday. Not completely, but hopefully mix into some live stuff," said Finch.

