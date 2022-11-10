Timberwolves, Lynx host 'Locker Room Liquidation Sale'

If you've been craving some new gear from Minnesota's basketball teams, here's your chance pick some up while benefitting a good cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves are getting closer to their regular season games, and that means that fans will get a chance to stock up on gear for the hardwood on Friday, Oct. 14.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Skyway level at Mayo Clinic Square, discounted Wolves and Lynx merch, including signed basketballs, posters, team-issued gear, shirts, pants and even shoes will be offered in a variety of colorways at discounted prices.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Fastbreak Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Wolves and Lynx that supports their work in the community.

Both cash and credit will be accepted at the sale.

The Minnesota Timberwolves play their first home game of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Find more information, including tickets, here.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: