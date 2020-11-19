Timberwolves on the clock for tonight's NBA Draft

The draft is usually held in June in New York, but this year Commissioner Adam Silver will make the picks from ESPN headquarters.

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2020 NBA Draft is here and the Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 overall pick.

There is no consensus No. 1 pick this year like last year with Duke's Zion Williamson.

The top three players being discussed among NBA writers, mock drafts and fans are Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman.

Edwards is a 6-foot-5 freshman shooting guard from Georgia. He finished his high school career at Holy Spirit Preparatory School in his hometown of Atlanta, where he was rated a consensus five-star recruit and one of the best players in the 2019 class. As a senior, he earned McDonald's All-American and USA Today All-USA first team honors. At Georgia, he was named SEC Freshman of the Year. Edwards turned 19 in August. Edwards chose the Bulldogs over offers from Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Ball is a 6-foot-6 point guard who skipped college to play professionally overseas. He began high school at Chino Hills High School in California, where he won a state championship and achieved national success as a freshman with his older brother Lonzo, now an NBA guard with the New Orleans Pelicans. Before his junior season, a coaching dispute prompted him to leave Chino Hills and sign with Lithuanian professional team Prienai. In 2018, he played in the Junior Basketball Association (JBA), a league created by his father, before returning to high school as a senior with SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio. A former UCLA commit, he was a five-star recruit but chose to forgo college basketball amid eligibility concerns and play for the Illawarra Hawks in 2019, winning NBL Rookie of the Year.

Wiseman is a 7-foot-1 freshman center from Memphis. At first, Wiseman played high school basketball at The Ensworth School in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee before transferring to Memphis East High School. Wiseman was coached by former NBA player Penny Hardaway for his first year. As a senior, Wiseman was a consensus five-star recruit, with most recruiting services ranking him number one in the 2019 class. He claimed multiple national player of the year awards and played in the McDonald's All-American Game after his final season. In college, Wiseman joined Memphis to play for Hardaway, who had become the Tigers' coach.

The Timberwolves also have picks No. 17 and No. 33 in the draft.

The NBA Draft is usually held in June in New York, but this year Commissioner Adam Silver will make the picks from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

The draft was delayed multiple times from its usual June spot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

