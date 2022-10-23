Edwards scores 30 as Timberwolves roll past Thunder 116-106

The Timberwolves outrebounded the Thunder 30-15 in the first half.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106 on Sunday night.

Edwards made 13 of 19 field goals and had 11 rebounds. He also scored 30 points in his previous game on Friday against Utah.

Minnesota's two 7-footers were effective. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. They helped Minnesota outrebound Oklahoma City 54-42.

Lu Dort scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 15 for Oklahoma City, which dropped its home opener and fell to 0-3 for the season. The Thunder made just 9 of 41 3-pointers.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out with a left hip contusion. He had averaged 30 points in his first two games.

The Timberwolves beat the Thunder 115-108 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points that night.

In the quick rematch, Edwards scored 18 points in the first half to help Minnesota lead 53-44 at the break. The Timberwolves outrebounded the Thunder 30-15 in the first half.

Oklahoma City trimmed its deficit to 75-70 in the third quarter when Jaden McDaniels was called for a flagrant foul after a review. Oklahoma City's Mike Muscala made two free throws, then he made a long 2-pointer to cut the Thunder deficit to a point. Minnesota closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to take an 82-74 edge into the fourth.

The Timberwolves opened the fourth quarter on a 24-10 surge to take control for good.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: