Timberwolves officially sign free agent and draft class

The team has continued to build around its star players in Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves won't open their season until October, but we might have a good idea of what the roster will look like after the team signed its most recent draft and free agency classes.

The Wolves made the signing official for Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr. and rookie Leonard Miller on Sunday.

Milton joins the Wolves after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6'5" guard appeared in 76 games with the Sixers and averaged 8.4 points per game while adding 2.5 boards and a career-high 3.2 assists in a bench role with the team. He made 11 starts, scoring 20+ in six of those games.

The Timberwolves will be the fourth team Brown plays for in his five-year career. The 6'6" forward spent the past season with Los Angeles Lakers, where he made a career-best 45 starts, averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

The team also signed its first 2023 draft pick, Leonard Miller to a contract. The 6'10" forward averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game with the NBA G League Ignite last year.

The Timberwolves signed their second draft pick, Jaylen Clark, to a two-way contract on Friday.

Beyond Sunday's signings, the Wolves have worked to shore up their future over the past few weeks.

First, by resigning backup big man Naz Reid (Naz Reid) to a three-year $42 million extension, before turning their attention to a new max extension for star guard Anthony Edwards.

The team fell short on its quest for a franchise-first Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy last year, but that squad was missing Reid and defensive specialist Jaden McDaniels in its bout with the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

