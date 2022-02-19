Timberwolves' Towns wins 3-point contest

The contest was part of this weekend's NBA All-Star Game, where Towns will compete as part of Team Durant.

CLEVELAND — The three-time All-Star is now a three-point champion.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points in the final round of the NBA's three-point competition to hold off Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers' Luke Kennard.

Towns has long been considered one of the best-shooting big men in the game and vowed he was going to back up his boasts with a victory. This season, he's played an integral part in reviving the Timberwolves, who currently sit in seventh in the Western Conference. He will be the lone representative for the Wolves.

