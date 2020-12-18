Tommies sign 26 players in first Division I recruiting class

MINNEAPOLIS — Reading the recruiting fine print may be the biggest challenge.
In its first recruiting class since the NCAA approved its jump from Division III to Division I, St. Thomas inked 26 football players on national signing day. Of those incoming student-athletes, 12 are from the state of Minnesota.
The Tommies will compete in the Pioneer League (many other sports will be added to the Summit League) starting in 2021.
Head coach Glenn Caruso know this is a first on a long list of firsts but the Tommies are up for the challenge.
