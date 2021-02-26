Tommies top Johnnies in quiet rivalry game

Due to the pandemic and regulations by the MIAC, there were no fans present at the game.

ST PAUL, Minn. — With no fans, the Tommies had to bring their own energy.

For what could be one of the final matchups before St. Thomas jumps from DIII to DI, UST tops St. Johns on Wednesday night, 76-64. Due to the pandemic and regulations by the MIAC, there were no fans present at the game.

WEB EXCLUSIVE:



In one of their last rivalry games AND in an empty gym, @UST_MBB tops St. Johns. @dersnelson4 leads the way for the Tommies with 23 points @kare11 #kare11sports pic.twitter.com/XHBbP8OOnb — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) February 25, 2021

Behind 23 points from junior guard Anders Nelson, the Tommies controlled most of the game.