Tommies top Johnnies in quiet rivalry game

ST PAUL, Minn. — With no fans, the Tommies had to bring their own energy.
For what could be one of the final matchups before St. Thomas jumps from DIII to DI, UST tops St. Johns on Wednesday night, 76-64. Due to the pandemic and regulations by the MIAC, there were no fans present at the game.
Behind 23 points from junior guard Anders Nelson, the Tommies controlled most of the game.
Head coach Johnny Tauer said the quiet arena was odd for warmups but once the game began he didn't notice the lack of fans at the contest.