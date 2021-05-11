Towns, Edwards lead Timberwolves past undermanned Pistons

Minnesota’s second straight win was its 22nd in 69 games, while the Pistons dropped to 20-50.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 22 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 119-100 in a game with significant lottery implications.

The Houston Rockets (16-53) are the only team with fewer wins than Detroit.