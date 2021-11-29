x
Towns, Edwards push Timberwolves to 100-98 win over Pacers

Minnesota trailed by 12 early in the third but came back and held on after Michael Beasley's 3-pointer with 51.5 seconds left broke a 74-all tie.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 100-98 win against the Indiana Pacers. 

Minnesota trailed by 12 early in the third but came back and held on after Michael Beasley's 3-pointer with 51.5 seconds left broke a 74-all tie.

The Wolves won for the seventh time in eight games. 

Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, a career-high 25 rebounds and 10 assists for Indiana.

The Pacers lost for the third time in four games.

