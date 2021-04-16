Towns scores 24, helps Timberwolves beat Heat 119-111

Ricky Rubio added 17 points and Naz Reid scored 16 off the bench for Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-111 win against the Miami Heat.

Ricky Rubio added 17 points and Naz Reid scored 16 off the bench for Minnesota.

Towns keyed a 22-6 run midway through the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves pulled away.

Jimmy Butler had 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists but Miami lost its third straight game.